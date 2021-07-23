Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Century Bancorp worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 508.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

