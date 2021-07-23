Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.