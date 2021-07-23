Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of iBio worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,432,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 3,857,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iBio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 879,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iBio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iBio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 256,868 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

