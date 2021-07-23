Northern Trust Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Stereotaxis worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $703.34 million, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

