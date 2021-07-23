Northern Trust Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Atlas worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 110.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 50.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

