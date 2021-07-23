Northern Trust Corp Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Lawson Products worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.60 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $485.94 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

