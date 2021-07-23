Northern Trust Corp Has $3.48 Million Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of Casa Systems worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casa Systems by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

