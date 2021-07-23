Northern Trust Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Ooma worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

