Northern Trust Corp Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $27.61 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $465,853. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

