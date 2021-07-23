Northern Trust Corp Has $3.69 Million Stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Quantum worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

