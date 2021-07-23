Northern Trust Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,117 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Cytosorbents worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.