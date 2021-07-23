Northern Trust Corp Has $3.74 Million Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $7,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $4,690,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 532.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of USX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $433.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

