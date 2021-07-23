Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.25% of ACM Research worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $14,688,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $10,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $6,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.