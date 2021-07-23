Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

