Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FREQ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

