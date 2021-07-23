Northern Trust Corp Invests $3.54 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.98. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

