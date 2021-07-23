Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,335 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Invacare worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IVC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

