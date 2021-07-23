Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

