Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of VirnetX worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VirnetX by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $287.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.53.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

