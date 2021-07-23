Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,321 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Fluidigm worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 78.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 451,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

