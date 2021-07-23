Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Oppenheimer worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

