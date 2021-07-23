Northern Trust Corp Sells 107,940 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,940 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Luther Burbank worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $635.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

