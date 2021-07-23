Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,550 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Artesian Resources worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

