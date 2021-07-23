Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,563 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of ShotSpotter worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $48.05 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of 436.86, a PEG ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

