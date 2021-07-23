Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,011 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of CorMedix worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorMedix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $244.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.30.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.