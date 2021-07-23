Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,418 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of MeiraGTx worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.59 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $646.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

