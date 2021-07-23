Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,395 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Spero Therapeutics worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.45 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

