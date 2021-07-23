Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,264 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 103,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

AGLE stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

