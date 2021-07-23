Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,705 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Regional Management worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

