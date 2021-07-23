Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,793 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $139.80 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $790.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

