Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,920 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,920 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Homology Medicines worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.60 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

