Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,816 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of FRP worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FRP by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FRP by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.39 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $539.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

