Northern Trust Corp Sells 74,754 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Farmland Partners worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.