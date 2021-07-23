Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,245 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Utah Medical Products worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $85.41 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

