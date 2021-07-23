Northern Trust Corp Sells 93,478 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Diamond S Shipping worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 83.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at $5,262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 67.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

