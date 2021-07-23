Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $381.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. Analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.89%.

STXB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

