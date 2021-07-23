Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ADV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.56. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

