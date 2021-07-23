Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,441. Vicor has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,987 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

