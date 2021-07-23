NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.07. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 403,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

