Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.88). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

NCLH stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

