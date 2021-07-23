Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.28

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.85. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2,658,071 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

