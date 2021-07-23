Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $91,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 20.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 12,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,253. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.