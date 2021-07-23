Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

