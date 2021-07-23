Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 103,512 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,512 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

