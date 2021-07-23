Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CDK Global worth $24,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

