Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 135,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.