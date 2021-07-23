Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,030 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Spectrum Brands worth $24,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

