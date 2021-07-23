Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,738 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of AeroVironment worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

AeroVironment stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $11,814,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

