NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.72. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 346,140 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$833.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.5092662 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

