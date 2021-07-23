NVE Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $78.28 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

